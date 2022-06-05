 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

The offshoot of America’s most successful zombie series is swinging big with its Season 7 finale. Audiences have been waiting for the end of AMC’s controversial season as “Fear the Walking Dead” rounds out its 16-episode arc. You can watch the finale on Sunday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 7B Finale

About ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Starting as a spin-off to AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead,” Robert Kirkman and Dave Erikson sought to show the initial horrors of the zombie plague in its first days. Following a different group of survivors than its parent program, the show has taken many twists and turns throughout its current run.

Following the events of Season 6, Morgan and company have contended with radioactive walkers and a toxic atmosphere, only to come face to face with the true horrors of a post-apocalyptic world: Their fellow man. Unfortunately for fans, the current iteration of the series has focused more on character building than closing out some of the more interesting plot threads. While fans patiently wait for the seemly inevitable tower attack, they are treated to losses that are more character than combat-driven.

The finale’s early release on AMC+ had a lackluster reception, and reviews have been less than encouraging. Even so, “Fear the Walking Dead” may still have some surprises in store that the average viewer may enjoy, even if critics didn’t.

Fear the Walking Dead

August 23, 2015

What did the world look like as it was transforming into the horrifying apocalypse depicted in “The Walking Dead”? This spin-off set in Los Angeles, following new characters as they face the beginning of the end of the world, will answer that question.

How to Stream ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 7B Finale Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Fear The Walking Dead Season 7B Finale on AMC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

Watch the 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 7 Finale TV Teaser:

