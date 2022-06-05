How to Watch ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The offshoot of America’s most successful zombie series is swinging big with its Season 7 finale. Audiences have been waiting for the end of AMC’s controversial season as “Fear the Walking Dead” rounds out its 16-episode arc. You can watch the finale on Sunday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 7B Finale

When: Sunday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET Where: AMC

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Starting as a spin-off to AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead,” Robert Kirkman and Dave Erikson sought to show the initial horrors of the zombie plague in its first days. Following a different group of survivors than its parent program, the show has taken many twists and turns throughout its current run.

Following the events of Season 6, Morgan and company have contended with radioactive walkers and a toxic atmosphere, only to come face to face with the true horrors of a post-apocalyptic world: Their fellow man. Unfortunately for fans, the current iteration of the series has focused more on character building than closing out some of the more interesting plot threads. While fans patiently wait for the seemly inevitable tower attack, they are treated to losses that are more character than combat-driven.

No one’s gone until they’re gone…



Watch the season finale of #FearTWD right now with AMC+. pic.twitter.com/g8olDTAX8y — FearTWD (@FearTWD) May 30, 2022

The finale’s early release on AMC+ had a lackluster reception, and reviews have been less than encouraging. Even so, “Fear the Walking Dead” may still have some surprises in store that the average viewer may enjoy, even if critics didn’t.

