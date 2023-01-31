How to Watch ‘Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Hip Hop has always been more than just a music genre for the artists who create it. It’s a means of self-expression, a way to put the world around them into context and to connect with it. That’s the premise of the new docuseries “ Fight The Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World ” debuting on PBS on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET. The show features interviews with Killer Mike, Will.i.am, Monie Love, Ice-T, Roxanne Shante, MC Lyte, and many more. You can watch PBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with YouTube TV .

About 'Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World' Premiere

“Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World” is an incredible narrative of struggle, triumph and resistance that will be brought to life through the lens of an art form that has chronicled the emotions, experiences and expressions of Black and Brown communities: Hip Hop. In the aftermath of America’s racial and political reckoning in 2020, the perspectives and stories shared in Hip Hop are key to understanding injustice in the U.S. over the last half-century.

Authored by Public Enemy’s Chuck D, who famously labeled Hip Hop as “the Black CNN” for bringing the stories of the street to the mainstream, this story will include personal testimonies of the MCs, DJs, graffiti artists, filmmakers, politicians and opinion formers who created and shaped its direction as it grew from an underground movement in the Bronx to the most popular music genre in the U.S. and the fastest growing genre in the world today.

