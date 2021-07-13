 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘FIN’ For Free Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

After involvement with violent horror productions like South of Hell, Inglourious Basterds, and The Green Inferno, it’s a scary thing when noted director Eli Roth says that his upcoming movie, ‘FIN,’ is “the most terrifying film I’ve ever made.” Watch it on Tuesday, July 13 as part of Discovery’s annual Shark Week with a $4.99 / month subscription to Discovery+.

How to Stream ‘FIN’ Online

  • When: Tuesday, July 13
  • Stream: Watch with Discovery+

Unlike his other films, the horror in ‘FIN’ isn’t about jump scares or excessive gore. Instead, it’s zeroing in on a very real thing - the horror that happens in our planet’s oceans every day. Moreover, this documentary is not about the dozens of people killed by sharks each year. This time, the sharks are the victim, with an average of 11,000 being slaughtered for their fins on the hour.

“‘FIN’ is the scariest film I’ve ever made, and certainly the most dangerous,” said Roth. “Fifty years ago the world came together to save the whales, then we did it for dolphins, and recently for Orcas. It’s time to do the same for sharks, and time is running out.”

The aim of the film is to expose the truth behind the killing of millions of sharks, casting light on the corrupt practices that are rapidly driving the misunderstood creatures to extinction. Featuring work from photographer Michael Muller and the support of Oceana, Sea Shepherd, and Wild Aid, ‘FIN’ has been executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, actor, producer, and shark activist Nina Dobrev, and Lionsgate Nonfiction Television President Craig Piligian.

Watch Shark Week from a different angle this year with a $4.99 / month subscription to Discovery+. The film premieres on Tuesday, July 13.

7-Day Trial
discoveryplus.com

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
discoveryplus.com

Preview for 'FIN'

