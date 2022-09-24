How to Watch ‘Finding Happy’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving Black Americans, will premiere its newest original series, “Finding Happy,” on Saturday, Sept. 24. “Finding Happy” focuses on the life of Yaz Carter, as she attempts to navigate professional as well as personal pitfalls, and find what so may discover is an elusive quality: true happiness. The first two episodes will air back to back starting at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream the season premiere of “Finding Happy” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Bounce

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Finding Happy’

Centering around the Black female experience through the eyes of protagonist Yaz Carter, “Finding Happy” is a dramedy about the unfulfilled life of Yaz, beginning with her unhappy thirty-sixth birthday. The 10-episode debut season features Yaz’s loving-but-complicated family, her stagnant career in the evolving landscape of radio and a merry-go-round of unrequited love while dating in the love desert of Atlanta. “Finding Happy” reveals over time that true happiness can only be found within.

B. Simone (MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out”) stars as Yaz along with Kim Coles (“Living Single”), Marketta Patrice (“Black Jesus”), Angela Gibbs (“Hacks”), Stevie Baggs (“Ruthless”) and Mike Merrill (“A La Carte”).

Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off-network series, specials, and events designed for African American audiences. Bounce XL, Scripps Networks’ newest free ad-supported television (FAST) channel, is available on Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, and Xumo.

