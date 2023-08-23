How to Watch First 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Debate Live Online for Free Without Cable

Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About First 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Debate

Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the debate, which currently has eight candidates qualified so far. To make it into the debate, a candidate must meet donor and polling thresholds, and sign a pledge to support whichever candidate wins the eventual nomination.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, former Vice President Mike Pence, the entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina are all set to appear in the debate.

Former President Donald Trump, who was handed his fourth criminal indictment last week over charges of election interference in Georgia, has said that he will skip the debate in favor of an interview with former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

Can you watch First 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Debate for free?

What devices can you use to stream First 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Debate?

