How to Watch ‘First Home Fix’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“First Home Fix” is the newest addition to HGTV’s lineup. It features amazing home renovations, but what is different about this series is that it’s all about first-time homebuyers. Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman are tasked with helping new homeowners transform their homes without going over budget or taking on more than they can handle. HGTV’s newest home renovation series premieres on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch “First Home Fix” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘First Home Fix’ Series Premiere

When: Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET Where: HGTV

HGTV

New episodes of “First Home Fix” will also be available to stream on-demand on discovery+.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream the new series, “First Home Fix,” on-demand. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service to watch “First Home Fix” and other series. A subscription costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

About ‘First Home Fix’

Each one of the six episodes of “First Home Fix” follows a couple of families who have recently purchased their first homes. Most of them are newlyweds or millenials. Now, they want to take their starter homes to another level with a little bit of TLC. Austin and Raisa are home renovation pros and they each have their own expertise to offer. Austin is a builder and woodworker, while Raisa is an artist and designer. Together, they can turn these basic homes into beauties.

The first season kicks off with two families that each have a $50,000 renovation budget. Juliet and Derek are ready for a more modern kitchen and living space than their current 1970s look. Cassie and Glenn’s 1980s home is in need of upgrades to both the primary bedroom and home office.

How to Stream the ‘First Home Fix’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

