How to Watch First Round of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 WNBA playoffs are on! The first round of the playoffs starts Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, and games will appear on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The postseason tips off with best-of-three series, and will continue until a champion is crowned. Will the New York Liberty be able to fulfill their destiny as a super team by winning it all this year? There’s only one way to find out: watching with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch First Round of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs

About First Round of 2023 WNBA Playoffs

Eight teams will compete in this year’s WNBA playoffs: the Atlanta Dream (5th seed), Chicago Sky (8th seed), Connecticut Sun (3rd seed), Dallas Wings (4th seed), Las Vegas Aces(1st seed), Minnesota Lynx (6th seed), New York Liberty (2nd seed), and Washington Mystics (7th seed). Breanna Stewart and the Liberty are facing a particularly tough matchup in the first round, as they’ll take on a Mystics team that managed to beat them twice in the regular season.

In addition to featuring every game of the WNBA Playoffs, presentations across ESPN and ABC platforms will include “WNBA Countdown” studio shows, as well as “Hoop Streams” WNBA digital pregame shows.

Check out a schedule of the first round of the 2023 WNBA playoffs below:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wed, Sept. 13 8 p.m. Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun – Game 1 ESPN2
10 p.m. Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces – Game 1 ESPN
Fri., Sept 15 7:30 p.m. Washington Mystics at New York Liberty – Game 1 ESPN2
9:30 p.m. Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings – Game 1 ESPN2
Sun, Sept. 17 1 p.m. Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun – Game 2 ESPN
3 p.m. Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces – Game 2 ABC
Tue., Sept. 19 7 p.m. Washington Mystics at New York Liberty – Game 2 ESPN
9 p.m. Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings – Game 2 ESPN
Wed, Sept. 20 TBD Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky – Game 3* ESPN
TBD Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx – Game 3 ESPN
Fri, Sept. 22 TBD New York Aces at Washington Mystic – Game 3* ESPN2
TBD Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream – Game 3* ESPN2

{*} denotes if necessary.

How to Stream First Round of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the First Round of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ABC--
ESPN--
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs

