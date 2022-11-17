How to Watch ‘First Wives Club’ Season 3 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Since “First Wives Club” Season 2 ended last year, fans have been waiting for the story to continue. Now, Season 3 is officially here. Based on the 1996 film of the same name, the series follows a group of women who bond over their failed marriages. The first episode of the new season premieres exclusively on BET+ on Thursday, Nov. 17. New episodes are available to stream every Thursday. Don’t miss out on this drama-packed new season, which you can stream for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+.

How to Watch ‘First Wives Club’ Season 3 Premiere

About ‘First Wives Club’

In “First Wives Club” Season 3, Hazel (Jill Scott), Bree (Michelle Buteau), and Jayla (Michelle Mitchenor) are navigating life’s ups and downs together. Hazel gets married and later faces conflict at work, while Bree takes on an all-new adventure. Jayla puts in some major effort to prove herself and be successful in her career.

The trailer teases many fun moments, as well as emotional ones, as the ladies band together. They even participate in a heist. Who knows what else might unfold this season?

The show also stars RonReaco Lee and Mark Tallman. Several new faces will make appearances throughout the season. They include Deborah Cox, Tara Pacheco, Bill Barrett, Tasha Smith, Essence Atkins, and Valerie Pettiford. Terri J. Vaughn, Affion Crockett, Tobias Truvillion, Dominique Washington, and Bailey Tippen guest star as well.

Can You Stream ‘First Wives Club’ Season 3 Premiere For Free?

If you’re not already a BET+ subscriber, you can take advantage of a free seven-day trial. The free trial is only available to new subscribers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘First Wives Club’ on BET+?

BET+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial bet+ via amazon.com BET+ BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits. … BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming. 7-Day Trial $9.99 / month bet+ via amazon.com