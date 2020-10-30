 Skip to Content
How to Watch FIU vs. Marshall on CBS Sports Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT, the FIU Golden Panthers face the #22 Marshall Thundering Herd from Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, FL. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels