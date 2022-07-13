How to Watch ‘Five Guys a Week’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lifetime brings viewers an all-new reality dating series, “Five Guys a Week,” premiering on Wednesday, July 13. Several single women each have the chance to date five guys at once over the course of a week in hopes of finding love. The major twist is that all five men move into each woman’s home so she can truly get to know them. You can watch the series premiere on Wednesday, July 13 at 10/9c with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Five Guys a Week’

Each episode of the new show follows one woman and five men as they get to know each other, play games, dine together, enjoy cocktail hour, and much more. Each of the guys must compete against four other men in the house to try to win over the single woman. They are all trying to get in as much time with her as possible before one of them gets eliminated from the competition.

As the women spend time dating five guys all at once, the men must also win the approval of their families. Friends and family members have the opportunity to offer advice as the woman looking for love has a tough decision to make each night.

At the end of each day, the woman has to make the decision to send one man home. Will these ladies be able to find “The One” while dating five guys in one week?

