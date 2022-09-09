How to Watch ‘Flight/Risk’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV And Mobile

The newest documentary film from the Oscar-nominated team behind “The Square” is coming to Prime Video. “Flight/Risk” covers the aftermath of two plane crashes, both involving Boeing 737 Max aircraft in 2018 and 2019. The crashes happened only months apart which should have alerted the company and regulators that something was incredibly wrong with the plane. But did the disasters lead to any changes, and what happened to the people left to mourn their loved ones who were victims of the tragedies? You can find out on Friday, Sept. 9 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Flight/Risk’

About ‘Flight/Risk’

The Boeing 737 Max was supposed to be the top of the line in passenger aircraft when it debuted. The corporate triumph soon turned to tragedy, however, as two crashes involving the planes occurred just months apart in 2018 and 2019. The crashes killed a combined 346 people and led to the grounding of all aircraft in the line until a reason could be found for the malfunction of these brand new planes. Design problems and corporate pressure from Boeing were found to be responsible, and the accidents and grounding cost the company an estimated $20 billion in fines and legal fees.

“Flight/Risk” tells the story of those accidents from the perspective of affected family members and loved ones, their legal teams as they sought recourse from Boeing, and whistle-blowers who give detailed accounts of what they saw during their time with Boeing. The film also features Pulitzer-winning Seattle Times journalist Dominic Gates as he attempts to get to the bottom of the story once and for all.

Can You Stream ‘Flight/Risk’ For Free?

If you’re not already a Prime Video subscriber, yes! New customers get a 30-day free trial to Prime Video, so if you haven’t signed up yet you can enjoy a whole month free.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Flight/Risk’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.