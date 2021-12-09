 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Flip or Flop’ Season 10 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have attracted millions of fans who tune in to watch their hit series for inspiration on real estate and interior design. “Flip or Flop” is returning for a tenth season on HGTV on Thursday, December 9.

How to Watch ‘Flip or Flop’ Season 10 Renewal Premiere

About ‘Flip or Flop’

The reality show will follow the stars as they buy 15 of Southern California’s not so pretty properties, and with a bit of TLC, turn them into gorgeous homes that will fly off the market.

For season 10, there will be new challenges as Tarek and Christina attempt to flip places with expensive foundation issues, a renovation project that will take a year, and attempting to add a studio rental unit to increase a home’s value.

The premiere episode will take viewers into LA’s Highland Park neighborhood where the duo take a look at a semi-renovated and abandoned property. The location itself is a hot-selling ticket, so they’ll give the home a design inspired by vintage Hollywood glam.

Flip or Flop

April 16, 2013

Tarek and Christina El Moussa buy distressed properties — foreclosures, short sales and bank-owned homes — remodel them and sell them at a profit. At least, that’s the way it’s supposed to work. Track the El Moussas’ roller-coaster journey in each episode, beginning with a cash purchase at auction of a home — often sight unseen — and the fix-it-up process, to the nail-biting wait to find a buyer.

How to Stream ‘Flip or Flop’ Season 10 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All the providers allow you to watch “Flip or Flop” on HGTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

HGTV

