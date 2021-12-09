How to Watch ‘Flip or Flop’ Season 10 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have attracted millions of fans who tune in to watch their hit series for inspiration on real estate and interior design. “Flip or Flop” is returning for a tenth season on HGTV on Thursday, December 9.

The reality show will follow the stars as they buy 15 of Southern California’s not so pretty properties, and with a bit of TLC, turn them into gorgeous homes that will fly off the market.

For season 10, there will be new challenges as Tarek and Christina attempt to flip places with expensive foundation issues, a renovation project that will take a year, and attempting to add a studio rental unit to increase a home’s value.

The premiere episode will take viewers into LA’s Highland Park neighborhood where the duo take a look at a semi-renovated and abandoned property. The location itself is a hot-selling ticket, so they’ll give the home a design inspired by vintage Hollywood glam.

