How to Watch ‘Flip or Flop’ Season 10 Premiere Live For Free Online

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa are back for yet another season of “Flip or Flop.” The formerly married pair will be buying, fixing and selling more homes in SoCal for another 15 episodes when the show returns for its 10th season. The first episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET oh HGTV.

How to Watch ‘Flip or Flop’ Season 10 Premiere

When: Thursday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

So much has changed since we were first introduced to Christina and Tarek back in 2013. For one, the couple has since divorced and gotten into new relationships. Still, Christina and Tarek have managed to work together and remain cordial for the sake of their two kids and unwavering fan base. They have also individually launched spinoff series on HGTV— “Christina on the Coast” and “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa.”

For the season 10 premiere of “Flip or Flop,” the pair “buys a small two-bedroom house in hopes of selling for a big price tag. To increase the value, they add fresh curb appeal with new paint and landscaping, build a large, bright kitchen, and install a stunning tile wall in the bathroom. Throughout the season, the pair races to snatch up desirable properties in LA’s hot real estate market, takes on homes with challenging floorplans and overhauls what is possibly their grossest flip yet,” reports HGTV.

How to Stream the ‘Flip or Flop’ Season 10 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Flip or Flop” live on HGTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options