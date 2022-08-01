How to Watch ‘Flip to a Million’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new, bold, and exciting limited series debuts on HGTV tonight! “Flip to a Million” features a unique concept that’s unlike previous home renovation shows. Two teams of experienced house flippers head into new territory with the goal of starting with $1,000 and eventually making a $1 million sale. “Flip to a Million” features a total of six one-hour episodes. Don’t miss the series premiere on Monday, Aug. 1 at 9/8c. You can watch “Flip to a Million” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 'Flip to a Million' Series Premiere

Episodes will also be available to stream on discovery+.

About ‘Flip to a Million’

Two couples, Jason and EJ Williams of Chicago, Illinois, and Jon and Dani Wrobel of Long Island, New York, take on the challenge of working their way up to a million dollars by flipping houses. Rather than staying in their familiar markets, the two couples head to Dallas, Texas for a fresh start.

The series kicks off with the couples moving their families to Dallas and learning about the market as they prepare to start flipping. Will they be able to keep flipping all the way up to a million?

