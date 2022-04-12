How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Los Angeles, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida takes on Anaheim, looks for 8th straight home win

Anaheim Ducks (29-33-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (51-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Anaheim looking to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Panthers have gone 30-6-0 in home games. Florida has scored 299 goals and leads the Eastern Conference averaging 4.2 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 34.

The Ducks are 13-16-7 on the road. Anaheim averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

In their last matchup on March 18, Florida won 3-0. Jonathan Huberdeau recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 104 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 77 assists. Barkov has eight goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Dominik Simon leads the Ducks with a plus-four in nine games this season. Trevor Zegras has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).