 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Los Angeles, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida takes on Anaheim, looks for 8th straight home win

Anaheim Ducks (29-33-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (51-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Anaheim looking to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Panthers have gone 30-6-0 in home games. Florida has scored 299 goals and leads the Eastern Conference averaging 4.2 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 34.

The Ducks are 13-16-7 on the road. Anaheim averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

In their last matchup on March 18, Florida won 3-0. Jonathan Huberdeau recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 104 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 77 assists. Barkov has eight goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Dominik Simon leads the Ducks with a plus-four in nine games this season. Trevor Zegras has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.