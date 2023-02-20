Where to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on February 20, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Ducks bring losing streak into matchup with the Panthers

Anaheim Ducks (17-33-6, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (28-25-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks, on a four-game losing streak, play the Florida Panthers.

Florida has a 28-25-6 record overall and a 15-8-3 record on its home ice. The Panthers have gone 27-10-5 in games they score at least three goals.

Anaheim is 17-33-6 overall and 8-17-5 in road games. The Ducks have a 9-18-3 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 29 goals and 22 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 19 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Ducks: Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed), Troy Terry: out (upper body), Anthony Stolarz: day to day (lower body).