Where to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on January 28, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and Bally Sports Florida Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida Extra, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Bally Sports+, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston

Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row.

Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall and an 8-3-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Panthers have a 23-8-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

Boston is 38-6-4 overall and 8-4-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a 10-2-3 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams square off Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Bruins won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 25 goals and 39 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 37 goals and 32 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has scored five goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sergei Bobrovsky: out (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).