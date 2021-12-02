How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Buffalo, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Sabres visit the Panthers after Skinner's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -329, Sabres +250; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host Buffalo after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres’ 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

The Panthers are 3-0-2 in division play. Florida ranks third in the NHL recording 10.1 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.4 assists.

The Sabres are 3-3-2 against the rest of their division. Buffalo has scored 63 goals and ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Tage Thompson leads the team with 10.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 16 assists and has 23 points this season. Aaron Ekblad has eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Thompson leads the Sabres with 10 goals and has 16 points. Kyle Okposo has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Anthony Duclair: day to day (lower body), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).

Sabres: Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).