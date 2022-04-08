How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida).

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Buffalo, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida hosts Buffalo after Reinhart's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (26-35-11, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (49-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -408, Sabres +313; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit Florida after Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the Panthers’ 7-6 overtime win against the Maple Leafs.

The Panthers are 14-2-2 in division play. Florida has scored 291 goals and leads the Eastern Conference averaging 4.2 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 34.

The Sabres are 7-11-4 against opponents in the Atlantic. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Rasmus Dahlin leads the team averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on April 3, Florida won 5-3. Anthony Duclair scored a team-high two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barkov leads the Panthers with 34 goals, adding 42 assists and totaling 76 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has seven goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 57 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 25 assists. Casey Mittelstadt has eight assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Sabres: None listed.