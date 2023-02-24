Where to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on February 24, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV. In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Buffalo, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Buffalo visits Florida after Thompson's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (29-23-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (29-25-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -189, Sabres +160; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Florida Panthers after Tage Thompson recorded a hat trick in the Sabres’ 6-5 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Florida is 10-3-2 against the Atlantic Division and 29-25-6 overall. The Panthers rank first in NHL play serving 12.0 penalty minutes per game.

Buffalo is 29-23-4 overall and 7-9-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have conceded 197 goals while scoring 209 for a +12 scoring differential.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 30 goals and 22 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Thompson has 39 goals and 36 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Sabres: None listed.