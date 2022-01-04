How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Calgary Flames vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Panthers play the Flames on 3-game win streak

Calgary Flames (17-7-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (21-7-4, second in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida heads into a matchup with Calgary as winners of three consecutive games.

The Panthers are 17-3-0 at home. Florida leads the Eastern Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Aleksander Barkov with 12.

The Flames are 13-4-2 in road games. Calgary averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barkov leads the Panthers with 12 goals and has 21 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has four goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 18 goals and has 21 points. Johnny Gaudreau has 13 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Olli Juolevi: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Flames: None listed.