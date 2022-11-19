How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Calgary Flames vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Calgary tries to stop road losing streak, takes on Florida

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -128, Flames +106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will attempt to stop a four-game road skid when they face the Florida Panthers.

Florida has gone 5-2-1 at home and 9-6-1 overall. The Panthers have a +four scoring differential, with 52 total goals scored and 48 conceded.

Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 1-3-1 record on the road. The Flames have a 1-4-2 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Flames won the last matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 11 goals and seven assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has two goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has seven goals and seven assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flames: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body).

Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).