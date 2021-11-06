 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Raleigh, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida hosts Carolina after Barkov's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -136, Hurricanes +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Florida after Aleksander Barkov scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-4 overtime victory over the Capitals.

Florida went 37-14-5 overall and 20-5-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Panthers recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .910 save percentage.

Carolina went 36-12-8 overall a season ago while going 16-9-3 on the road. The Hurricanes averaged 3.1 goals and 5.5 assists per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper-body), Radko Gudas: day to day (undisclosed).

Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.