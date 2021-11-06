How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Raleigh, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida hosts Carolina after Barkov's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -136, Hurricanes +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Florida after Aleksander Barkov scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-4 overtime victory over the Capitals.

Florida went 37-14-5 overall and 20-5-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Panthers recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .910 save percentage.

Carolina went 36-12-8 overall a season ago while going 16-9-3 on the road. The Hurricanes averaged 3.1 goals and 5.5 assists per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper-body), Radko Gudas: day to day (undisclosed).

Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower-body).