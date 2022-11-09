The Best Ways to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Bally Sports Florida Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Raleigh, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Panthers host the Hurricanes after Reinhart's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (8-3-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (7-5-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes after Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Florida is 3-0-1 at home and 7-5-1 overall. The Panthers rank sixth in the league serving 11.1 penalty minutes per game.

Carolina is 8-3-1 overall and 5-1-1 on the road. The Hurricanes have gone 6-1-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Panthers won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime. Reinhart scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has eight goals and five assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has seven goals and eight assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body), Patric Hornqvist: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).