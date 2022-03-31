How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Chicago, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Huberdeau, Panthers to host the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10, seventh in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (45-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida hit the ice against Chicago. Huberdeau ranks third in the league with 93 points, scoring 23 goals and totaling 70 assists.

The Panthers have gone 27-6-0 in home games. Florida averages 11 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 4.1 goals and 7.0 assists per game.

The Blackhawks are 13-16-5 on the road. Chicago is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by Patrick Kane with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, Florida won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 70 assists and has 93 points this season. Aleksander Barkov has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Kane has 79 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 58 assists for the Blackhawks. Dylan Strome has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: out (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: None listed.