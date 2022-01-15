How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Columbus, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Columbus visits Florida following shutout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (17-17-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Florida Panthers (25-7-5, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -288, Blue Jackets +235; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host Columbus after the Blue Jackets shut out Carolina 6-0. Elvis Merzlikins earned the victory in the net for Columbus after collecting 31 saves.

The Panthers are 17-4-3 in Eastern Conference games. Florida leads the Eastern Conference shooting 36.7 shots per game while averaging 4.0 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 4-7-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 15 goals, adding 13 assists and totaling 28 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has five goals and 15 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 24 total assists and has 25 points. Alexandre Texier has four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: out (covid-19).

Blue Jackets: Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Jakub Voracek: out (covid-19).