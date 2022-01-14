How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Stars visit the Panthers after Pavelski's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (18-13-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (24-7-5, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host Dallas after Joe Pavelski scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-2 win over the Kraken.

The Panthers have gone 19-3-0 in home games. Florida has scored 141 goals and is the top team in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.9 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 15.

The Stars are 4-10-1 in road games. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.

In their last matchup on Jan. 6, Dallas won 6-5. Denis Gurianov recorded a team-high 3 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 34 assists and has 47 points this season. Barkov has five goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Pavelski leads the Stars with 35 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 20 assists. Jason Robertson has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Spencer Knight: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: out (covid-19), Patric Hornqvist: out (covid-19).

Stars: Braden Holtby: out (covid-19 protocol), Alexander Radulov: out (covid-19), Denis Gurianov: out (covid-19 protocol).