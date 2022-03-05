 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Florida, Detroit, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Florida and Detroit, you can also stream Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida hosts Detroit after shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (24-25-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (36-13-5, second in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -302, Red Wings +243; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Florida after the Panthers shut out Ottawa 3-0. Sergei Bobrovsky earned the victory in the net for Florida after recording 18 saves.

The Panthers have gone 7-1-2 against division opponents. Florida leads the NHL shooting 37.0 shots per game while averaging 4.1 goals.

The Red Wings are 16-12-2 against conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 29, Florida won 3-2. Aleksander Barkov scored a team-high two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has 75 total points for the Panthers, 18 goals and 57 assists. Mason Marchment has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 56 points, scoring 27 goals and registering 29 assists. Lucas Raymond has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings: None listed.

