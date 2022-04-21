How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Florida, Detroit, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

Even if you live outside of Florida and Detroit, you can stream the Panthers and Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Detroit, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida takes on Detroit, seeks 12th straight win

Detroit Red Wings (30-37-10, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (55-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida heads into a matchup against Detroit as winners of 11 straight games.

The Panthers are 16-2-2 against Atlantic opponents. Florida averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 99 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 8-13-3 against Atlantic teams. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 17, Florida won 6-1. Anton Lundell scored two goals for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 111 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 81 assists. Aleksander Barkov has 19 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 42 total assists and has 48 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0-0, averaging 4.9 goals, 8.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (illness), Dylan Larkin: out for season (core), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (illness), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).