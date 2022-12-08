How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on December 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Florida, Detroit, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Florida and Detroit, you can also stream Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Red Wings take road win streak into game against the Panthers

Detroit Red Wings (13-7-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-9-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Florida Panthers.

Florida is 12-9-4 overall with a 3-1-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers rank fourth in NHL play with 121 total penalties (averaging 4.8 per game).

Detroit has a 2-3-2 record in Atlantic Division play and a 13-7-5 record overall. The Red Wings have a 2-1-3 record in one-goal games.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored 12 goals with 22 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

David Perron has scored eight goals with 12 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-4-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Red Wings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: out (illness), Anton Lundell: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).