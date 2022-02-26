How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Edmonton takes on Huberdeau and the Panthers

Edmonton Oilers (28-20-3, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (35-12-5, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against Edmonton. He leads the NHL with 74 points, scoring 18 goals and totaling 56 assists.

The Panthers are 23-5-0 at home. Florida leads the Eastern Conference with seven shorthanded goals, led by Aleksander Barkov with four.

The Oilers are 14-9-3 in road games. Edmonton is 13th in the Western Conference with 33.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 20, Florida won 6-0. Barkov scored two goals for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barkov leads the Panthers with 23 goals and has 47 points. Mason Marchment has nine goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Leon Draisaitl has 73 total points while scoring 35 goals and totaling 38 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Oilers: None listed.