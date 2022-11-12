How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

In South Florida, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Panthers try to extend home win streak, face the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (8-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (8-5-1, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -136, Oilers +112

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Florida is 8-5-1 overall and 4-0-1 at home. The Panthers serve 10.7 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in NHL play.

Edmonton is 8-7-0 overall and 4-2-0 in road games. The Oilers are third in the league with 55 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Oilers won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored five goals with 12 assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has three goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored seven goals with nine assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body), Patric Hornqvist: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).