How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on December 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Los Angeles, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida and Los Angeles meet for non-conference battle

Los Angeles Kings (12-10-5, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (18-6-4, second in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -197, Kings +158; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays Los Angeles in a non-conference matchup.

The Panthers are 14-2-0 at home. Florida is third in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 10.

The Kings have gone 4-4-3 away from home. Los Angeles is 29th in the league with 35.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau has 32 total points for the Panthers, 10 goals and 22 assists. Aaron Ekblad has six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 11 goals and has 16 points. Viktor Arvidsson has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Maxim Mamin: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Ryan Lomberg: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Kings: None listed.