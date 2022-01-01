How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on January 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Huberdeau and Florida take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (7-22-4, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (20-7-4, second in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against Montreal. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 38 points, scoring 11 goals and totaling 27 assists.

The Panthers have gone 5-1-2 against division opponents. Florida averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Ryan Lomberg leads the team serving 46 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 2-5-2 against the rest of their division. Montreal scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Nicholas Suzuki leads the team with six total goals.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 27 assists and has 38 points this season. Sam Reinhart has five goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Suzuki has 18 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 12 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

Canadiens: 1-7-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Olli Juolevi: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (health protocols), Ryan Lomberg: out (health and safety protocols), Sam Bennett: day to day (health protocols), Brandon Montour: day to day (health protocols), Radko Gudas: day to day (health protocols).

Canadiens: Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), Mike Hoffman: out (health protocols), Cayden Primeau: out (covid-19), Artturi Lehkonen: out (health and safety protocols), Christian Dvorak: out (lower-body).