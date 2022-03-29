How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Huberdeau and Florida take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (18-37-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (44-15-6, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Montreal. He’s fourth in the league with 90 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 69 assists.

The Panthers are 27-7-3 in Eastern Conference games. Florida leads the NHL averaging 4.0 goals per game, led by Aleksander Barkov with 28.

The Canadiens are 7-9-3 against the rest of their division. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 18 total goals.

Florida defeated Montreal 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKenzie Weegar leads the Panthers with a plus-30 in 65 games this season. Sam Reinhart has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Suzuki has 49 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 31 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-3-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: day to day (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Tyler Pitlick: day to day (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: day to day (lower body), Jeff Petry: out (lower body), Michael Pezzetta: day to day (upper-body).