How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on February 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Nashville, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida puts home win streak on the line against Nashville

Nashville Predators (28-18-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (35-10-5, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Nashville aiming to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 23-3-0 on their home ice. Florida leads the Eastern Conference with seven shorthanded goals, led by Aleksander Barkov with four.

The Predators are 14-9-4 on the road. Nashville ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Roman Josi with 0.8.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has 70 total points for the Panthers, 17 goals and 53 assists. Mason Marchment has 16 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Josi leads the Predators with 51 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 38 assists. Alexandre Carrier has six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.8 penalties and 15.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Nick Cousins: out (lower-body), Thomas Novak: out (health protocols).