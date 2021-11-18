How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and New York, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida takes on New Jersey, looks for 9th straight home win

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (7-4-3, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Florida Panthers (11-2-3, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -192, Devils +155; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts New Jersey aiming to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 9-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Florida ranks second in the league averaging 6.7 assists per game, led by Markus Nutivaara with 1.0.

The Devils are 4-2-2 in conference play. New Jersey ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.5.

In their last matchup on Nov. 9, New Jersey won 7-3. Ty Smith recorded a team-high 3 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with nine goals and has 17 points. Anthony Duclair has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Pavel Zacha leads the Devils with seven goals and has 11 points. Andreas Johnsson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Devils: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (lower body).

Devils: None listed.