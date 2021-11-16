 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders

In Miami, New York, and Nationally , the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of those market, you can also stream Panthers vs. Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida takes on New York on 4-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

New York Islanders (5-5-2, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Florida Panthers (10-2-3, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -161, Islanders +136; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks to break its four-game skid when the Panthers play New York.

The Panthers are 8-2-3 in conference play. Florida is second in the NHL averaging 6.6 assists per game, led by Markus Nutivaara with 1.0.

The Islanders are 0-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is the last-ranked team in the league averaging just 5.5 points per game. Brock Nelson leads them with 9 total points.

In their last meeting on Oct. 16, Florida won 5-1. Sam Bennett recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair leads the Panthers with a plus-12 in 15 games this season. Aleksander Barkov has seven goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Nelson leads the Islanders with seven goals and has 9 points. Mathew Barzal has 7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Mason Marchment: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders: Casey Cizikas: day to day (illness).

