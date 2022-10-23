 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on October 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and New York, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Panthers host the Islanders in Eastern Conference play

New York Islanders (2-3-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (3-1-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -198, Islanders +163; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders meet in Eastern Conference action.

Florida went 58-18-6 overall and 36-10-0 in home games last season. The Panthers scored 337 total goals last season (64 power-play goals and 12 shorthanded goals).

New York had a 37-35-10 record overall and a 17-19-5 record on the road last season. The Islanders had a 22.1% power play success rate last season, scoring 46 goals on 208 chances.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Justin Sourdif: out (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body).

Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (upper body).

