How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on December 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and New York, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Top scorers Huberdeau and Panarin meet in Florida-New York matchup

New York Rangers (19-7-4, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Florida Panthers (18-7-4, second in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Jonathan Huberdeau and Artemi Panarin, meet when Florida and New York take the ice. Huberdeau currently ranks eighth in the NHL with 33 points and Panarin is ninth in the league with 33 points.

The Panthers are 13-4-3 against conference opponents. Florida ranks 13th in the league with 36.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.6 goals.

The Rangers are 5-1-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Nov. 8, New York won 4-3. Chris Kreider recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 23 assists and has 33 points this season. Sam Reinhart has six goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Ryan Lindgren leads the Rangers with a plus-nine in 30 games this season. Panarin has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .867 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Maxim Mamin: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (health protocols), Ryan Lomberg: out (health and safety protocols), Sam Bennett: day to day (health protocols), Brandon Montour: day to day (health protocols), Radko Gudas: day to day (health protocols).

Rangers: Nils Lundkvist: day to day (illness), Patrik Nemeth: out (covid-19), Artemi Panarin: day to day (undisclosed).