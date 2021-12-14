How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida puts home win streak on the line against Ottawa

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (8-16-1, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (18-5-4, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -304, Senators +240

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Ottawa looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 13-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Florida leads the Eastern Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Aleksander Barkov with 10.

The Senators are 2-3-0 against Atlantic teams. Ottawa averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 22 assists and has 31 points this season. Aaron Ekblad has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 16 total assists and has 24 points. Tkachuk has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Senators: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Maxim Mamin: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Anthony Duclair: day to day (lower body), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (lower body).

Senators: None listed.