 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida hosts Ottawa after Barkov's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (19-28-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (35-13-5, second in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -335, Senators +255

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Ottawa Senators after Aleksander Barkov scored two goals in the Panthers’ 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

The Panthers are 20-6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Florida averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the league. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

The Senators are 12-16-4 in conference play. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Dec. 14, Ottawa won 8-2. Drake Batherson recorded a team-high 4 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 57 assists and has 75 points this season. Barkov has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 26 points. Connor Brown has six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: day to day (illness), Thomas Chabot: day to day (illness).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.