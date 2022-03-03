How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida hosts Ottawa after Barkov's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (19-28-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (35-13-5, second in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -335, Senators +255

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Ottawa Senators after Aleksander Barkov scored two goals in the Panthers’ 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

The Panthers are 20-6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Florida averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the league. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

The Senators are 12-16-4 in conference play. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Dec. 14, Ottawa won 8-2. Drake Batherson recorded a team-high 4 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 57 assists and has 75 points this season. Barkov has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 26 points. Connor Brown has six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: day to day (illness), Thomas Chabot: day to day (illness).