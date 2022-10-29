How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators
- When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Florida
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Florida
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Atlantic Division opponents meet when Florida hosts Ottawa
Ottawa Senators (4-3-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (4-3-1, second in the Atlantic Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Florida Panthers play the Ottawa Senators.
Florida went 19-9-2 in Atlantic Division play and had a 58-18-6 record overall last season. The Panthers committed 337 total penalties last season, averaging 4.1 per game and serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.
Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and went 11-12-3 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Senators scored 224 total goals last season, with 48 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.
INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body).
Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Anton Forsberg: day to day (undisclosed).