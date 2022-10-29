How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Atlantic Division opponents meet when Florida hosts Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (4-3-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (4-3-1, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Florida Panthers play the Ottawa Senators.

Florida went 19-9-2 in Atlantic Division play and had a 58-18-6 record overall last season. The Panthers committed 337 total penalties last season, averaging 4.1 per game and serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and went 11-12-3 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Senators scored 224 total goals last season, with 48 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Anton Forsberg: day to day (undisclosed).