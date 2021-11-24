How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Philadelphia, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida hosts Philadelphia after Vatrano's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (8-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Florida Panthers (13-2-3, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -178, Flyers +149; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Florida after Frank Vatrano scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-4 victory against the Wild.

The Panthers are 10-2-3 in Eastern Conference games. Florida averages 10.7 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.9 goals and 6.7 assists per game.

The Flyers are 2-0-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Philadelphia averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, Florida won 4-2. Jonathan Huberdeau recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with nine goals and has 17 points. Vatrano has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Florida.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 16 points, scoring seven goals and collecting nine assists. Derick Brassard has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).

Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (thumb), Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).