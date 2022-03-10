How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Philadelphia, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Panthers face the Flyers on 4-game win streak

Philadelphia Flyers (18-28-10, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Florida Panthers (39-13-5, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida heads into a matchup with Philadelphia as winners of four straight games.

The Panthers are 24-6-3 in Eastern Conference games. Florida leads the league averaging 4.1 goals per game, led by Aleksander Barkov with 26.

The Flyers are 6-19-7 in conference matchups. Philadelphia averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Florida won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has 78 total points for the Panthers, 18 goals and 60 assists. Barkov has five goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 total assists and has 33 points. Oskar Lindblom has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.6 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: day to day (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: None listed.