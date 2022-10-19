How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers

When: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In South Florida, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Flyers take win streak into matchup with the Panthers

Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -308, Flyers +247; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Florida Panthers.

Florida had a 58-18-6 record overall and a 36-10-0 record at home last season. The Panthers scored 64 power-play goals last season on 262 chances for a 24.4% success rate.

Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and an 11-25-5 record on the road last season. The Flyers scored 210 total goals last season (30 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Justin Sourdif: out (undisclosed), Matt Kiersted: day to day (lower body), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (lower-body), Zac Dalpe: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (lower-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back), Owen Tippett: out (upper body).