How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and San Francisco, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: San Jose takes on Huberdeau and the Panthers

San Jose Sharks (22-19-2, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (30-9-5, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida take on San Jose. Huberdeau is third in the NHL with 59 points, scoring 16 goals and recording 43 assists.

The Panthers are 22-3-0 on their home ice. Florida leads the league shooting 36.2 shots per game while averaging 4.0 goals.

The Sharks are 11-10-0 in road games. San Jose has surrendered 18 power-play goals, stopping 83.3% of opponent chances.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau has 59 total points for the Panthers, 16 goals and 43 assists. Sam Bennett has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 26 total assists and has 47 points. Tomas Hertl has 12 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.1 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

Sharks: Adin Hill: day to day (lower-body).