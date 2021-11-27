How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and Seattle, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Seattle visits Florida on 7-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken (6-13-1, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Florida Panthers (14-3-3, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -195, Kraken +163; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hits the road against Florida looking to break its seven-game road losing streak.

The Panthers are 11-0-0 at home. Florida has scored 76 goals and is first in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with nine.

The Kraken are 1-7-1 in road games. Seattle averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 13 assists and has 20 points this season. Anthony Duclair has six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with 16 points, scoring four goals and collecting 12 assists. Jordan Eberle has seven goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .870 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).

Kraken: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (undisclosed).