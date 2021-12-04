How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

St. Louis Blues vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida hosts St. Louis after Lundell's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (12-8-3, second in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (16-4-3, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -150, Blues +125; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit Florida after Anton Lundell scored two goals in the Panthers’ 7-4 win over the Sabres.

The Panthers are 13-1-0 at home. Florida ranks second in the league averaging 3.9 goals per game, led by Aleksander Barkov with nine.

The Blues have gone 5-5-2 away from home. St. Louis is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.9.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 28 points, scoring eight goals and collecting 20 assists. Aaron Ekblad has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with nine goals and has 23 points. Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Anthony Duclair: day to day (lower body), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).

Blues: Jordan Binnington: out (covid-19), Justin Faulk: day to day (undisclosed), David Perron: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (health protocols).