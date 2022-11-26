How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Florida Panthers Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami and St. Louis, you can stream Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

St. Louis Blues vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview: Florida takes on St. Louis in a non-conference matchup

St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-6-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -195, Blues +165; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the St. Louis Blues in a non-conference matchup.

Florida has a 6-2-2 record in home games and a 9-6-1 record overall. The Panthers have a +four scoring differential, with 52 total goals scored and 48 conceded.

St. Louis has a 5-6-0 record on the road and a 6-8-0 record overall. The Blues have a 9-1-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The Blues won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Montour has four goals and 15 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has four goals and 13 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).